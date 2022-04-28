Raymond James & Associates Has $59.34 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,206 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of General Motors worth $59,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 446,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,794,105. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

