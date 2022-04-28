Raymond James & Associates Has $98.54 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $98,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. 21,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

