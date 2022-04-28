Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Progressive worth $115,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Progressive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,430,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,453,000 after buying an additional 269,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,511. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

