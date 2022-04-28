Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of BlackRock worth $183,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,260,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $643.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.76 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

