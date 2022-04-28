Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $121,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 430,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,436,221. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

