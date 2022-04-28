Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,903 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $124,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.18.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,118. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

