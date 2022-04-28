Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,511 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $125,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 26.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $544.00 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.