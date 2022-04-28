Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $148,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

DUK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

