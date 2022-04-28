Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,206 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $55,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.99. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,084. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.