Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,235 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Twilio worth $48,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.74. 82,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.54.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.