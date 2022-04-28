Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,979 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $57,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $140.09. 33,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,843. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.