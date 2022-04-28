Raymond James Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $140.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Shares of HES stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

