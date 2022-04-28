Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.90 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

