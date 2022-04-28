Raymond James Cuts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $125.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.16.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $89.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.48. Ryanair has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 92.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

