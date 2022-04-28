Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

RTX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.48. 127,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,847. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.94.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

