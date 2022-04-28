Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-68.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.03 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.94.

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

