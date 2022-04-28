RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to announce $38.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $38.40 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $34.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $155.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 22,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,435. The company has a market cap of $434.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

