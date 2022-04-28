Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $101,474.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

