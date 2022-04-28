Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 7,000 ($89.22) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($95.34) to GBX 7,460 ($95.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($112.16) to GBX 9,100 ($115.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,462.22 ($95.11).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,190 ($78.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market capitalization of £44.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,375.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,709 ($85.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,953.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,035.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

