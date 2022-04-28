Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.81

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 1734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

