RED Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. RED has a market cap of $540,551.77 and approximately $21,656.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00257726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001385 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.