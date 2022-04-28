Redburn Partners Reaffirms Sell Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Redburn Partners reiterated their sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.69.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

