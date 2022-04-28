Redd Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,472.25 or 1.00116577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00171870 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

