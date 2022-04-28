Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.53 or 1.00020975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001709 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00182487 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

