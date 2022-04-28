Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,314. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.55.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.