Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.87. 13,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 620,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,856 shares of company stock worth $3,078,679 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

