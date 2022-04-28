Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS traded up $9.89 on Thursday, reaching $199.13. The company had a trading volume of 489,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,626. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $204.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.63.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.