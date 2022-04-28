Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.63.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS traded up $9.89 on Thursday, hitting $199.13. The stock had a trading volume of 489,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,626. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $204.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.