ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading 5.8% Higher

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.84. 624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,034,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

