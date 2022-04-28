Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 28th (AIMC, ARE, BCOV, BSRR, CAJ, CRI, CYBR, DDAIF, DNBBY, DNUT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 28th:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Brands International, Inc. is a multimedia content and brand management company. It provides entertaining and enriching content and products for toddlers to Tweens. The Company’s portfolio includes Baby Genius, Secret Lab, Kid Genius, Mighty 7, Stan Lee Comics and Secret Millionaires Club, Llama Llama and a tween adventure series, Space Pop. Genius Brands International, Inc. is headquartered in Beverly Hills, USA. “

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

