Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DORM opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

