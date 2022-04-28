Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 949,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

