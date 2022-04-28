Reviewing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOWI and Esports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Technologies $170,000.00 348.29 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WOWI and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esports Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than WOWI.

About WOWI (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

