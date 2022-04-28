Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REXR traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. 988,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.