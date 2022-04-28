Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 403,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBBN. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

