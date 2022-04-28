Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBBN. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

