Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$71.69. 111,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 41.50. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

