Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 60,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12.
Shares of Galway Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$85.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
