Robert Hinchcliffe Acquires 60,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12.

Shares of Galway Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. Galway Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$85.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

About Galway Metals (Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.