Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 47,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,528. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $517.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.