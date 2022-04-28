Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Get Rogers alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $272.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 52-week low of $172.84 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.