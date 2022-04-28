Rotharium Hits 1-Day Volume of $138,466.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (RTH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Rotharium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $138,466.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00101762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rotharium Coin Profile

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Rotharium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

