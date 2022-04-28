Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce $26.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $26.92 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $173.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $176.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $254.78 million, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $257.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,457,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,420,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

ROVR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 516,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

