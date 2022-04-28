Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$42.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.19.

Shares of FM traded up C$1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.37. The stock has a market cap of C$25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

