Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 80.6% in April

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RGT opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

