RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.18. 248,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average is $182.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.05.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.