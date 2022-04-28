RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Woodward by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,842. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

