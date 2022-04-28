RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,081.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 839,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 360,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,486. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

