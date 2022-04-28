RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,143. The stock has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.