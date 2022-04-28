RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

Trinity Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

