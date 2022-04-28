Ruler Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.58 or 0.07364057 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

